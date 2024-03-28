Hudson Mayor’s Minute: March 2024

(Hudson, WY)—Hudson Mayor Sherry Oler publishes the Mayor’s Minute in the Hudson newsletter every month. Below is her minute for March.

Several meetings have been held this month preparing for the water meter replacement

bidding and project. A formal request was sent to SLIB requesting an interest rate reduction on the water meter loan. Publication for bids and a bid opening should be complete within a month.

Meetings continue regarding the Franks Meats waterline project.

Grant applications are currently being prepared to cover engineering costs for assessing Hudson’s sewer lines, lift station, and sewer lagoon, and the costs of continuing the “Bring Back Svilar Park” project.

A warranty claim is being processed for the replacement of the flooring in Town Hall.

Meetings and plans continue for Hudson Daze, the Ballpark revitalization, and improvements for Gold Star Memorial Park, including coordinating volunteer help from the local Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, and VFW.

The Wyoming DEQ Brownstone Project committee believes Hudson would qualify for their program to help preserving some of Main Street buildings and will be giving a presentation to Town Council.

I participated with a recent Republican Committee tax forum held in Riverton.

Budget planning is beginning.

Town Code Enforcement has begun and we are already getting record numbers of pet licensing. The town is looking at modifying Hudson’s dog ordinance to identify “vicious” dogs versus specific breeds.

For more information, call the town of Hudson at (307) 332-3605.

