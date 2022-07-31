Hot, dry conditions today to make way for showers, thunderstorms early in the week

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, July will end on a hot and mainly dry note today, with only isolated showers and thunderstorms expected south of the County.

Showers and storms are likely to return to the west Monday, and Tuesday will be cooler with a better chance of showers and storms.

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 90’s for most of the County today, with Dubois topping out at 86 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower 60’s for most, with Jeffrey City and Dubois a bit cooler at 57 and 52 degrees.