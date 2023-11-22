Holiday Season at the Lander Library

You probably already know that you can check out all sorts of books, DVDs, audiobooks, etc. at the Lander Library to keep you entertained for free. You may not be aware of all of the other activities happening at the library this Holiday Season.

For Adults needing to relax, yoga classes are held each Tuesday evening from 5:45-6:45 through December 19th.

Our annual Holiday Open House will be held December 21st starting at 5 pm with snacks and music. The classic movie, The Christmas Story will start at 7 pm.

Teens (grades 7-12) are invited to special activities on Wednesday afternoons from 3-5 pm. November 29th teens will be making tote bags. December 5th is an opportunity to make ornaments. Cookie decorating is the project for December 13th. On December 20th, teens can shop for gifts at the Book Nook and wrap their gifts in the CanTeen.

Chess Club for all ages of youth will meet December 14th and 28th from 4-5 pm. Learn the game or perfect your skills.

The annual Holiday Lego Extravaganza will be December 7th from 4-5 pm. Join us for Holiday-themed Lego activities. Children under 7 must be accompanied by a caregiver for this event.

For the youngest patrons, regular Storytime and Toddler Time are scheduled for November 29th and December 6th. A special Holiday Storytime with puppets will be on December 13th. Our monthly Storytime Dance Party is December 15th with a Lights theme.

Need something for the kiddos to do during time off from school? Saturday December 23rd the Lander Library will host a Christmas Movie Marathon. Disney’s Prep and Landing will show at 10:15 am, Jim Carrey’s version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas will show at 11:00, and I’ll Be Home for Christmas will start at 1:00 pm. The latter film starts Jonathan Taylor Thomas and is about a college student who is stranded and has to find a way home for the holidays. December 29th from 1-3 pm will feature Snowflake crafts.

Also a new event this year is a town scavenger hunt for all ages. Find Ludlow the Library Lion around Town will run December 1st through the 20th with prizes drawn at the Holiday Open House. Pick up a scavenger hunt card at the library beginning December 1st.

More information on any of these activities can be found on the library website: www.fclsonline.org or by calling 332-5194. The Lander Library is open Mondays 1-6 pm, Tues-Wed-Thursday 10 am – 7 pm, Friday 10 am – 5 pm, and Saturdays 10 am – 3 pm. We are closed November 23rd-25th, December 25th, and January 1st.