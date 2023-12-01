Holiday fun at the Lander Library with a scavenger hunt

The Lander Library is organizing a scavenger hunt for all ages this Holiday Season. Pick up a scavenger hunt card at the Library, then visit businesses around town to fill your card with stickers. When you have the required amount of stickers, bring the card back to the library to be entered in a drawing for a fantastic basket of prizes. The drawing will be held at the library’s Holiday Open House on December 21st.

The Lander Library would like to thank all the participating businesses and wish everyone a very happy holiday!

The Lander Library open hours are: Monday 1-6 pm, Tuesday 10-7, Wednesday 10-7, Thursday 10-7, Friday 10-5, and Saturday 10-3. Closed December 25th and January 1st. Stop in for books, newspapers, audiobooks, DVDs and more. Or use your library card to access the digital collection on the Libby App.