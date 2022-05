(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, there will be windy to very windy conditions today across the Cowboy State.

While the High Wind Warnings are not in effect for Fremont County, southern portions of the County including Jeffrey City will be affected, and 40+ mph gusts are still expected for the area.

High Wind Warnings are in effect from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM today.

