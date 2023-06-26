Help us welcome this new #little: Jenny Tokheim

Jenny Ann Tokheim was born June 20, 2023, in St Paul, Minnesota to Miranda Ashley and Travis Tokheim. This #little was 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20 inches long.

Jenny Ann is the granddaughter of Jolene Velarde of Riverton, great granddaughter of Dena Russo of Lander, great granddaughter of Jim Velarde of Lander, and Great-great granddaughter of Doris Miller of Ft. Washakie. She also has many aunts, uncles, and cousins in Fremont County!

Congratulations to the family of this new #little!

Submit your own Birth Announcement to County 10 for SageWest Health Care's series #Littles by using this form.

