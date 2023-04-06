HeadsUp: Two road closures still in effect for April 6

(Fremont County, WY) – There are two closures still in effect for roads in Fremont County on Thursday, April 6, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The closures are for US 287 / WY 789, “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287,” and WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct.”

No estimated opening time for either road was given.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.