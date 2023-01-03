HeadsUp: Roads update for Fremont County

(Fremont County, WY) – This most recent winter storm really dumped snow on Fremont County, and as expected, that has impacted travel. Closed highways, no unnecessary travel advisories, etc…Those impacts continue today, January 3.

Below are the current road conditions as of 8 am.

Roads in and around Dubois are listed as slick and slick with snowfall on Togwotee Pass.

Roads in and around Lander are listed as slick. US 287 / WY 789 remains closed between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287.

Roads in and around Riverton are listed as slick with snowfall. WY 135 remains closed between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct. No unnecessary travel advisories are in effect for US 26 between Diversion Dam Jct and Riverton, WY 135 between WY 789 and WY 139, and WY 136 between WY 135 and Gas Hills.

Roads in and around Shoshoni are listed as slick. US 20/26 between Shoshoni and Waltman is slick with snowfall.

South Pass remains closed with no estimated time of reopening.

