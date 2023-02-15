HeadsUp: Road closures for February 15

Update @ 10 am – US 287 / WY 789 between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287, WY 135 between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct and WY 28 – South Pass have all reopened.

Update @ 9 am – US 20 / WY 789 between Boysen Dam and Shoshoni, and US 20/26 between Moneta and Waltman have reopened.

(Fremont County, WY) – There are currently no road closures as of 10 am on February 15 due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT.

