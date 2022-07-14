HeadsUp: Pavement improvements, isolated reconstruction underway on WY135 southeast of Riverton

A $3.41 million pavement rehabilitation project has started on WY135 southeast of Riverton.

The project begins at milepost 24.15 near the community of Sand Draw and extends south 10.44 miles to milepost 34.59 at Sweetwater Station Rest Area (WY135’s junction with US287).

Project work includes 4 reconstruction areas between mileposts 24.45 and 27.05 on top of Beaver Rim, which are the current focus of work by prime contractor McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland and its subcontractors.

“One detour is being removed today, and we should see the other 3 detours opening to traffic, 1 per week, over the next 3 weeks,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton.

When the reconstruction work is complete, pavement improvements will consist of rotomilling 1 inch of asphalt pavement through the project work zone, a 2-inch pavement overlay, chip sealing, minor slope flattening and other items.

“Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes with milling and paving,” Scheidemantel said. “During paving, traffic will be controlled with a pilot vehicle during working hours.”

All work, with the exception of reclamation, is required to be complete by Aug. 31. Contract completion date is Oct. 31.

This project represents the third of 3 sections of roadway improvements between Riverton and Sweetwater Station. The second project between Riverton and Sand Draw was completed in 2019.