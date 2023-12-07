HeadsUp: ‘No Unnecessary Travel’ advisory issued for WY 28 South Pass roads; level 1 chain law in effect

(Fremont County, WY) – A “No Unnecessary Travel” advisory has been issued for WY 28 roads in the South Pass area for Thursday, December 7, due to dangerous winds and drifting snow, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The advisory is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

Conditions are listed as “Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Dangerous Winds, Blowing Snow, Reduced Visibility.”

A level one chain law is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate” as well.

Scanner traffic indicates there have been 70+ mph gusts in the area, with reports of a one vehicle rollover around 2:10 PM.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.