More

    #HeadsUp: ‘No Unnecessary Travel’ advisory issued for WY 28 South Pass roads; level 1 chain law in effect

    #Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
    #Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
    h/t WYDOT

    This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service.

    (Fremont County, WY) – A “No Unnecessary Travel” advisory has been issued for WY 28 roads in the South Pass area for Thursday, December 7, due to dangerous winds and drifting snow, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

    The advisory is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

    Conditions are listed as “Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Dangerous Winds, Blowing Snow, Reduced Visibility.”

    A level one chain law is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate” as well.

    Scanner traffic indicates there have been 70+ mph gusts in the area, with reports of a one vehicle rollover around 2:10 PM.

    For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.