HeadsUp: ‘No Unnecessary Travel’ advisory for portions of US 26/287 near Dubois

(Fremont County, WY) – A “No Unnecessary Travel” advisory has been issued for portions of Us 26/287, for December 21, according to WYDOT and wyoroad.info.

Those areas include “Between the E Boundary of Grand Teton Nat’l Park and Lava Mountain Lodge,” and “Between Lava Mountain Lodge and Dubois.”

The conditions are listed as “Slick with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow, Reduced Visibility.”

