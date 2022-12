(Riverton, WY) – The latest advisories include “No Unnecessary Travel” in and around Riverton, according to WYDOT. The road conditions are listed as “Slick in Spots, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Reduced Visibility.”

WY 135 between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station is also closed due to winter conditions. The estimated time of reopening is unknown.

For the latest road conditions in Fremont County, click here.