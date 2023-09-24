HeadsUp: Beartooth Highway to remain closed until ‘at least Monday’

(Cody, WY) – The Beartooth Highway (US-212), between WY 296 and Beartooth Pass, remains closed due to winter weather conditions as of Sunday, September 24, according to WYDOT.

The WYDOT District 5 Facebook page states that the road will remain closed until “at least Monday,” due to crews having encountered snow drifts “up to 5 feet” on Saturday.

The estimated opening time is currently unknown.

WYDOT also advises that “Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road.”

