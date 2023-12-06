HappeningNow: Stuff the Car for the RMS Food Pantry

County 10 invites you to help Stuff the Car! Donated food items will help stock the Food Pantry at Riverton Middle School.

While you do your own grocery shopping today, grab a few items from our list of needed items, and after check out, deposit these items in the County 10 car that is parked in front of Smith’s.

County 10’s “Stuff the Car” event aims to collect non-perishable food items and donations to aid the Riverton Middle School food pantry. The collected food will help supplement home food supplies for children in need, especially over the upcoming Christmas break.

The County 10 car is ready for donations Wednesday until 3 p.m. at Smith’s grocery in Riverton.