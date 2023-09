(Shoshoni, WY) – Dunk tank, bouncy house, craft tents, a live DJ, and more are all happening now in the Town Plaza. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Check out the Car Show and vote for your favorite. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

All of this is making way for live music tonight!

Grab a chair or blanket to sit on at the Town Plaza for an evening of music. From 7:30 to 9 p.m., enjoy Ronnie and the Redwoods all the way from Texas, and from 9 to 11:30 p.m., hear Wyoming’s own Kellen Smith, who is becoming well-known statewide and at a national level.