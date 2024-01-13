HappeningNow: Jordan Officer cook off/bake off, silent auction fundraiser

(Lander, WY) – The silent auction and chili cook off/cinnamon roll and cornbread bake off fundraiser for local teen Jordan Officer is underway at Lander Valley High School.

Jordan and his brother were involved in a terrible car accident back in early December, which resulted in Jordan having to be life flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, and the Officer family has since had a number of medical/travel bills that tonight’s fundraiser aims to help with.

(To get updates on Jordan and donate to his GoFundMe page, click here.)

The judges are currently wrapping up sampling the entries, and winners will be announced shortly.

Organizers say the fundraiser will go until about 8:00 PM, so be sure to stop by, donate, and check out all of the amazing silent auction items the community came together to donate! h/t Vince Tropea, County 10