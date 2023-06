(Hudson, WY) – Hudson Daze in Gold Star Memorial Park kicked off at 10:00 AM this morning, and will be providing fun for all until 3:00 PM.

With crafts, art, food, vendors, tarot readings, kids games, a car show and music from local band Nightfire, Hudson Daze has a little bit of something for everyone!

Check out some of the fun below.

Raine, Wayne and Chris with Nightfire are kicking out the jams!