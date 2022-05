(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be windy to very windy for most all areas in the County, with High Wind Warnings in effect.

Rain and high elevation snow showers will diminish this evening, and isolated thunderstorms are possible.

High temperatures will be in the upper 40’s to mid 50’s today, with lows in the lower to mid 30’s tonight.

Warmer and breezy conditions are expected for Friday and Saturday, with showers in the northwest.