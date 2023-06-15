Garage Sales this Weekend!

Here are the garage sales happening around the county this weekend! Be sure to visit our Garage Sale Page for a full map, all featured garage sales, and more!

350 Country Club Dr

Riverton

Start Date: 06/17/2023

End Date: 06/17/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 02:00 pm

Advertisement

PEO yard sale!! Multi family sale. Furniture, linens, books, Christmas decorations and much MUCH more. All proceeds will go towards scholarships for local women seeking higher education.

500 8 Mile Rd.

Riverton

Start Date: 06/17/2023

End Date: 06/18/2023

Start Time: 10:00 am

End Time: 05:00 pm

Don’t miss the JMA Swap and Sell! Father’s Day weekend – vendor space is available to promote your business, garage sale items, antiques, etc.

Bunk’s BBQ will be serving on Saturday, with a full bar and a dinner around the campfire on Saturday night with live music!

Advertisement

25 N. Granier, Atlantic City

Start Date: 06/16/2023

End Date: 06/17/2023

Start Time: 12:00 am

End Time: 5:00 pm

Large variety: tools, kitchen, hardware, kids clothes and toys, furniture, camping gear, household, antiques, bake sale, tent with stove for hunting camp

Advertisement

57 Lakeview, Kinnear

Start Date: 06/17/2023

End Date: 06/17/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 03:00 pm

2 family Garage Sale @ 57 Lakeview (just off the Kinnear Spur Rd)

Advertisement

Australian stock saddle, tack, Dog door, dog grooming clippers, 1961 edition Monopoly, EZ UP tent, men’s waders, Carhart coat, yellow rain duster, oil skin dusters, chicken feeders, Tool box for bed of pickup, kitchen items, clothes, biking helmets, etc. Several items new and still in the box!

Check out these other sales:

– 435 Trout Creek Road Fort Washakie Start Date: 06/17/2023 End Date: 06/18/2023 Start Time: 09:00 am End Time: 05:00 pm

– 2130 W. Bend Ave Riverton Start Date: 06/16/2023 End Date: 06/17/2023 Start Time: 08:00 am End Time: 03:00 pm

–25 N. Granier Atlantic City Start Date: 06/16/2023 End Date: 06/17/2023 Start Time: 12:00 am End Time: 5:00 pm

–55 E Sacajawea Lander Start Date: 06/17/2023 End Date: 06/17/2023 Start Time: 08:00 am End Time: 02:00 pm

–2 Dale ct Lander Start Date: 06/17/2023 End Date: 06/17/2023 Start Time: 07:00 am

End Time: 12:00 pm

–2509 E. Monroe Riverton Start Date: 06/15/2023 End Date: 06/17/2023 Start Time: 08:00 am End Time: 01:00 pm

Want to have your Garage Sale featured, added to our map, and shared on our FB page for more views?

Click Here!