Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Marlow Foy & Layton Bainter

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Marlow Foy, a first grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Marlow is a very considerate student. He thinks about what others need and is always willing to help a friend. Marlow gives his best effort throughout the day. Thanks for being a great member of our school, Marlow!

Layton Bainter, a second grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Layton embodies all of the Cougar traits through and through. He is extremely responsible and a student that can always be counted on to do his job quickly and in a positive manner. He is very respectful to his peers and teachers and is the kindest kid. Layton is polite and always sets a great example in 2nd grade.

