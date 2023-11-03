Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Laramie Penn & Charlie Russell

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Laramie Penn, a 1st grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Laramie is an amazing classmate. She is friendly and kind to all and is always following directions and the cougar traits. She works hard on all her work. She is a true joy and ray of sunshine. She is very kind to others, is always smiling and passes her happiness on to all of her classmates and teachers. We are grateful to have her as part of our classroom family!

Charlie Russell, a second grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Charlie is kind and loving. He works hard in all he does and is a model for responsibility. Charlie is kind to others and is always willing to help out.

