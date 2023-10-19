Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Elissa Lawson & Eva Gribowskas

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Elissa Lawson, a first grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week.Elissa is such a happy girl. She always comes to school with a smile on her face. Elissa can be counted on to do her job when walking down the hall. She is always willing to be a helper and most importantly she is kind.



Eva Gribowskas, a second grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Eva is a kind young lady who is always willing to help others. She is a focused student and works hard to complete any task she is given. Eva is always engaged in the lesson and often asks questions. She is curious and always excited to learn more. Eva is a fine example of what a safe, respectful, and responsible student looks like.

