Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Callie Johnson & Tage Jacks

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Callie Johnson, a Kindergartener, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Callie is a kind and gentle soul. She shows care for everyone around her and you can always count on her to give every task her all. She consistently exhibits the cougar traits and is a great example to classmates.

Tage Jacks, a second grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Tage shows kindness and thoughtfulness day in and day out for everyone around him. He has always done an excellent job working to his full potential and consistently demonstrates the cougar traits. He participates in all subject areas and is willing to jump in and help others when needed.

