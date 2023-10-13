Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Bryce Hamilton & Ruby Toups

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Bryce Hamilton, a Kindergartener, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Bryce is incredibly patient and a role model for our class. He is responsible with his work and loves to be a helper in our classroom community. Go Bryce!

Ruby Toups, a Third grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Ruby comes to school every day with a huge smile on her face and does her best to spread that joy to everyone around her. Ruby stays positive even as she encounters and works through challenges. Ruby is an extremely valuable member of our team who makes all of us better every day.

