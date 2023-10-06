Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Lillian Blomberg, Jonas Wangberg

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Lillian Blomberg, a Kindergartener, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week.

Lillian is always respectful, on task, and helps others get excited about learning by showing excitement herself. Lillian is a true friend to everyone around her and her constant positivity brings so much joy to the classroom. She is a hard worker and she never gives up.

Jonas Wangberg, a second grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week.

Jonas is a kind and caring classmate. He strives for excellence in all that he does. Jonas always follows directions quickly and the first time. His love for learning is impressive. He goes above and beyond classroom expectations and is a very driven and hard working kiddo. His positive attitude is contagious and he spreads kindness everywhere he goes. Gannett Peak is so lucky to have him in our school!