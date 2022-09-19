Fremont County’s unemployment rate remains unchanged for August 2022

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.0% in July to 3.1% in August. Despite this slight increase, Wyoming’s unemployment rate is much lower than its year-ago level of 4.3% and lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.7%.

Fremont County’s unemployment rate stayed the same as in July 2022 at 3.6%. h/t Research & Planning

Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 284,000 in August 2021 to 292,100 in August 2022, an increase of 8,100 jobs (2.9%). Employment was unusually low in 2021 because of economic disruptions related to the pandemic.

Research & Planning has scheduled the September unemployment news release for October 24, 2022.