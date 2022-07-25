Fremont County’s unemployment rate increased in June 2022

(Fremont County, WY) – The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 3.2 percent in May to 3.1 percent in June.

An increase was seen in Fremont County, however, going from 3.3 percent in May to 3.8 percent in June.

The U.S. unemployment rate stood at 3.6% in June, and has remained at that level since March. Unemployment in Wyoming has been lower than the U.S. each month of 2022.

h/t Research and Planning

