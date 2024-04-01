Fort Washakie woman faces grand larceny, property damage charges after stealing truck with gas hose still attached

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – 33-year-old Fort Washakie resident Emmy Lou Surrell was arrested and charged with grand larceny, DWUI and property damage after a reported incident occurring on March 29, according to the Riverton Police Department call log issued on April 1.

The reporting call was made at 9:51 AM, where RPD learned that a subject had left his truck at the fueling pumps while he went inside the store, and returned to see the truck “driving out of the lot” with “the gas nozzle and hose hanging out.”

A short while later an officer on patrol saw the stolen truck near the intersection of Webbwood Road and North Broadway Ave., the report continues.

The vehicle was soon stopped, and the driver was identified as Surrell.

Surrell was subsequently charged with DWUI, no driver’s license, damaging property (in the form of $1,200 damage to the gas pump at the involved business), and grand larceny for the vehicle theft.

County 10 will provide updates on the case as they become available, which can be viewed here.

