Food Bank of Wyoming launches new virtual tool to help neighbors find no-cost food distributions, programs

(Fremont County, WY) – Food Bank of Wyoming is thrilled to announce the launch of a new, innovative virtual tool that will help people across the state swiftly locate no-cost food and essential resources closest to them. The new “Find Food” tool on Food Bank of Wyoming’s website empowers people to explore the Food Bank’s network of food pantry partners and nearby distribution sites simply by entering an address, zip code, or city.

“Hunger cuts across demographics and borders, indifferent to the past, present, or future chapters of a person’s life,” said Food Bank of Wyoming Director of Development, Jill Stillwagon. “Through more than 150 Hunger Relief Partners and our mobile pantries located across the state, Food Bank of Wyoming meets individuals wherever needed, ensuring that anyone who is experiencing hunger gets the nourishing food they need to thrive. We’re excited that this online tool will help our neighbors in need more conveniently find and access meals for themselves and their families.”

To access the “Find Food” tool, users can simply visit wyomingfoodbank.org/find-food on a computer or mobile device and enter an address, city, or zip code in the search bar above the map. Alternately, users can click or tap “Use my Location” to identify Hunger Relief Partners and mobile pantries closest to them. There’s even an option called “More Filters” that allows users to locate different types of distributions and programs based on days and times of operations.

Food Bank of Wyoming operates 19 mobile pantries across the state in both urban and rural communities to ensure every Wyomingite has access to nourishing food. The “Find Food” tool shows all these locations and additional locations for accessing food from Food Bank of Wyoming and their Hunger Relief Partners. The Find Food tool is powered by Vivery and has been provided at no cost to the Food Bank of Wyoming thanks to the support of the Thierer Family Foundation. Visit wyomingfoodbank.org/find-food/ to begin searching for food in all 23 counties in Wyoming.