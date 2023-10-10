More

    First widespread mountain snowfall expected Wednesday, Thursday

    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – The first widespread mountain snowfall is on the way Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton,

    The snow and cold may create significant travel impacts for hunters and campers in higher elevations by Thursday morning.

    The NWSR advises that this is the common time/scenario where folks get trailers stranded in the mountains, particularly above 8,000 to 8,500 feet.

    After several cool days, Friday night may have the coldest temperatures of the season as the sky clears in the wake of the storm

