(Fremont County, WY) – While a warming trend through the weekend is still expected, the National Weather Service in Riverton is advising that overall, February temperatures look to be below average for most of the state, with above average precipitation for northern regions.

“If you are dreaming of Spring, though, the bad news is the overall February outlook continues to favor colder and wetter than normal weather,” the NWSR shared. h/t NWSR