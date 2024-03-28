More

    FCSO: Scammers impersonating local Law Enforcement Officers on the phone

    County 10 Staff
    (Fremont County, WY)—The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that residents have been receiving fraudulent phone calls from individuals claiming to be members of local Law Enforcement.

    “These scam artists are using the names of actual Law Enforcement Officers in Fremont County,” the FCSO announcement says. “If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a member of Law Enforcement that seems suspicious, please hang up and call the respective Law Enforcement Agency directly to verify the authenticity of the call.”

    They also encourage everyone to “use extreme caution when speaking to anyone on the phone who is asking for personal information.”

