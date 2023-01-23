FCSD #25 Board of Trustees will convene on January 24

Amanda Fehring
(County 10)

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, January 24 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will include a Frontier Academy Graduation for Ismael Hayden Hollenbeck, along with six action items.

Those action items are as follows:

  • Tim Bell is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for the RMS
    8th Grade Band students to travel to Layton, Utah in May 2023.
  • Ted May is recommending the Board award a contract to Nelson Architects, LLC. for the
    Central Office HVAC RTU Replacement Project in the amount of $29,170.00. This is a
    Major Maintenance project and will be scheduled for the summer of 2023.
  • Ted May is recommending the Board award the Career Center Woodshop Renovation /
    Dust Collection System Upgrade Project to Air Innovation of Casper, WY in the bid
    amount of $555,955.00. There were two bids received, this was the low bid. This project
    is funded with Major Maintenance dollars.
  • Karen Wardner is requesting the Board approve the revised job description for Substitute
    Teacher.
  • We have received a letter of resignation from Jackson Elementary School Principal
    Jeffrey Sandlian effective June 2, 2023.
  • An interview committee is recommending the Board offer a contract to Skylar Thomas as
    an ESSER Funded RMS Health Teacher.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.

