FCSD #25 Board of Trustees will convene on January 24

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, January 24 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will include a Frontier Academy Graduation for Ismael Hayden Hollenbeck, along with six action items.

Those action items are as follows:

Tim Bell is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for the RMS

8th Grade Band students to travel to Layton, Utah in May 2023.

Central Office HVAC RTU Replacement Project in the amount of $29,170.00. This is a

Major Maintenance project and will be scheduled for the summer of 2023.

Dust Collection System Upgrade Project to Air Innovation of Casper, WY in the bid

amount of $555,955.00. There were two bids received, this was the low bid. This project

is funded with Major Maintenance dollars.

Teacher.

Teacher. We have received a letter of resignation from Jackson Elementary School Principal

Jeffrey Sandlian effective June 2, 2023.

an ESSER Funded RMS Health Teacher.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.