Expect similar weather conditions to yesterday but with fewer showers and thunderstorms

Vince Tropea
(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, things are looking warm again today, with sunshine and some clouds.

Thunderstorms will be scattered about, mainly in the afternoon and evening, but less numerous than yesterday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s today, with Dubois at 82 degrees.

Lows will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s tonight, with things a bit cooler in Dubois at 47 degrees.

Drier and hot weather is likely Friday and Saturday.

