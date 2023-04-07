Expanded property tax refund program open for applications

(Cheyenne, WY) – The Wyoming Department of Revenue is pleased to announce that the newly expanded property tax relief program for homeowners is now open for applications. The program assists eligible Wyoming homeowners who are struggling to pay their property taxes, which can often be a significant financial burden, especially for those with fixed or limited incomes.

“With this program, Wyoming is taking a step forward toward helping those who need it most,” said Governor Mark Gordon. “We recognize the importance of keeping property taxes low so families can remain in their homes and communities. We are committed to ensuring that this program helps homeowners in need. Target relief ensures that those who need assistance the most get it without eroding tax revenue from local governments. My hat’s off to the legislature for recognizing the importance of this program.”

Under the expanded program passed by the legislature earlier this year, homeowners can apply for a refund of up to one-half of the median residential property tax amount or 75 percent of their property tax bill, whichever is less.

To be eligible for the property tax relief program, Wyoming homeowners must meet certain income and residency requirements. Applications will be available through the Department of Revenue’s website or local county treasurer offices.

“We are excited to offer this program to Wyoming homeowners who are struggling to make ends meet,” Wyoming Department of Revenue Director Brenda Henson said. “We encourage anyone who thinks they may qualify to reach out to their local treasurer’s office or visit our website to learn more about the eligibility requirements and how to apply. Based on the expanded criteria adopted by the legislature, we anticipate being able to provide property tax relief to nearly double the number of homeowners assisted last year.”

The property tax refund program is part of Wyoming’s ongoing efforts to support families and communities throughout the state, particularly those who have been hit hardest by the economic impacts of inflation.

The application deadline for 2022 property taxes is June 5, 2023. For more information about Wyoming’s property tax relief program, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, please visit https://wptrs.wyo.gov/

