State board sides with Shoshoni in property tax appeal for town medical clinic

The State Board of Equalization has decided in favor of Shoshoni in a property tax appeal for the town medical clinic.

“That was a pretty good win for us,” Mayor Joel Highsmith said during a Shoshoni Town Council meeting this week, commending town attorney Marshall Keller for presenting “a really good case” in front of the state board.

Fremont County Assessor Tara Berg is now “following regulations” when it comes to property tax exemptions for medical facilities, Keller said.

Advertisement

Town police chief Chris Konija explained that Shoshoni’s clinic “qualifies” as a hospital based on Wyoming Department of Health definitions, and hospitals are “excluded from taxation” by the Wyoming Department of Revenue.

Town staff said Shoshoni should get a property tax refund once the proper paperwork has been submitted and processed.