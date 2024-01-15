ESSER funding update on Dubois school board agenda for Tuesday meeting

Fremont County School District 2 (Dubois) will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, in the Board Room at the District Administration Building, 700 N. First St. in Dubois.

The agenda begins with regular presentations and committee reports, as well as administrative and financial reports.

Discussion items on the agenda include:

-upcoming work sessions and training opportunities

-an update on Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding

-2024-2025 calendar reports

There are no action items on the agenda, and no executive session is scheduled.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the district’s Facebook page.

For more information, call FCSD 2 at (307) 455-5545.