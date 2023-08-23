Efforts to replace faded markers at St. Stephens Cemetery underway

(St. Stephens, WY) – Father Drew Duncan of St. Stephens Mission has been working hard to keep up St. Stephens Cemetery (Arapahoe Catholic Cemetery), and one of his biggest concerns has been seeing the markers with the names worn off.

“Right now, we have 2,400 graves, and I’d say a good half of them are not marked,” Father Drew said.

In an effort to help, Davis Funeral Home is offering families replacement metal markers for only $50.

They are basic metal markers with the name of the person, the year they were born, and the year they passed, explained Jamey Kirkland, Davis Funeral Home Vice President.

“If they just call us or come to us, we’ll be happy to make it for them and meet them at the grave and put it there,” Jamey said.

Davis Funeral Home can be reached by calling (307) 856-3217.