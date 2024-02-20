Dubois school board to hear Teton Science School Expedition report during regular meeting Tuesday

The Fremont County School District 2 (Dubois) Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, in the Board Room at the District Administration Building, 700 N. First St. in Dubois.

The agenda for the meeting includes a Dubois Educator Report from fifth-grade teacher Melissa Harris, who will offer a presentation on the Teton Science School Expedition.

The trustees will also hear reports from school directors, the parent-teacher association, the student council, and various committees.

Superintendent Steve Splichal and principal Tad Romsa will provide updates on school initiatives, activities and events, and the school business manager will review the budget to date.

Discussion items Tuesday include:

-upcoming work sessions and training opportunities, including the Third Annual FCSD 2 Listening Tour scheduled for March 10

-the 2024-2025 calendar

-the Little Rams fire alarm

The board will consider approving the bid for the Little Rams fire alarm project after the discussion takes place.

The last item on the agenda is an executive session regarding personnel.

Tuesday’s board meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the district’s Facebook page, where past meeting recordings are available.

For more information call FCSD 2 at 455-5545.