Dubois school board to discuss listening tour results during Tuesday meeting

The Fremont County School District 2 (Dubois) Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, in the Board Room at the District Administration Building, 700 N. First St. in Dubois.

The agenda includes regular reports from educators, the Parent Teacher Association, the student council, administrators, financial staff, and various committees.

The board will also discuss:

-upcoming work sessions and training opportunities

-a budget amendment

-listening tour results

-stay interview results

The board will consider the budget amendment as an action item later in the meeting before holding an executive session regarding personnel.

Tuesday’s board meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the district’s Facebook page, where past meeting recordings are available.

For more information, call FCSD 2 at 455-5545.