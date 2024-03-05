More

    Dubois school board to discuss 2024-2025 calendar during Tuesday meeting

    Katie Roenigk
    Katie Roenigk
    FCSD #2 Admin Building (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

    The Fremont County School District 2 (Dubois) Board of Trustees will hold a work session meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, in the Board Room at the District Administration Building, 700 N. First St. in Dubois.

    The agenda for the meeting includes two discussion items:
    -a listening tour tentatively scheduled for March 8
    -the 2024-2025 District Calendar

    The trustees will consider approving the calendar later in the meeting.

    Advertisement

    Tuesday’s board meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the district’s Facebook page, where past meeting recordings are available.

    For more information call FCSD 2 at 455-5545.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.