Dry, slightly warmer conditions expected today

(Fremont County, WY ) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, it looks like more of the same today, with mainly dry conditions.

The central basins will remain quite cold, with milder temperatures and gusty winds in areas surrounding Fremont County.

High temperatures will be in the lower 20’s for most today, with Dubois at 39 degrees and Shoshoni at 13 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will vary, with Dubois and Pavillion in the 20’s, Jeffrey City at 14 degrees, Lander and Riverton in the single digits, and Shoshoni in the negative single digits h/t NWSR

In related weather news, while she has no known affiliation with the NWSR, Lander Lil shared her prediction on this Groundhog’s Day.