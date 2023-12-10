Driver led WHP on high-speed chase outside of Lander Friday; stopped near Farson on Highway 28

(Lander, WY) – Just after 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, a Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper near Lander attempted to stop a driver for doing speeds above 100 mph in a 70 mph zone. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated, according to WHP.

The driver traveled west on Wyoming State Highway 28 over South Pass, and due to weather conditions, the Trooper discontinued the pursuit.

Just before noon, a Trooper spotted the car still traveling west Highway 28. The Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but once again, the driver did not stop, and the pursuit resumed. They continued westbound through Farson.

A Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to assist WHP by deploying spike strips. The Trooper attempted a TVI maneuver on the car. The suspect was able to recover and started eastbound on Highway 28.

While traveling eastbound, the Trooper noticed large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a firearm being tossed from the car.

A second TVI attempt was successful, stopping the car in the borrow ditch. Two occupants jumped out and attempted to flee. Both were caught and arrested. The two face multiple felony charges.

The driver refused to exit the vehicle. A SWAT team was called in to assist Troopers. After a lengthy effort, SWAT operators were able to take the driver into custody.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a suspected overdose. The driver has also been charged with multiple felony charges, including drug possession and reckless driving. An additional firearm was found in the car.

DCI is assisting the WHP with the investigation. h/t WHP