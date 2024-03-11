County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – March 11, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

RPD Arrests:

Eagle, Edelche, 31, Riverton, 2 County Warrants, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject; “Edelche Eagle, 31 yoa from Riverton returned to the residence a short while later and was arrested on two Fremont County warrants”

Enos, Anthony, 44, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: “Anthony Enos, 44 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .143”

Iron, Jeremiah, 35, Riverton, Criminal Entry, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject sleeping in a vehicle in their car port; “Responding officer located Jeremiah Iron, 35 yoa from Riverton in a nearby camper trailer and arrested him for Criminal Entry”

Headley, Dustin, 33, Saint Stephens, Felony Robbery, Available Narrative: RP advised of an assault/robbery; “A 65 yoa male, while walking home from the Liquor store, was pushed over on the Bike Path by two individuals who then stole a half gallon of vodka which he had just purchased. In the course of the robbery/assault the victim sustained a large cut to the underside of his left forearm and was transported by EMS for his injuries. After conducting an on scene investigation officers later located Dustin Headley, 33 yoa from Saint Stephens, nearby and arrested him for Felony Robbery. Investigation continues”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Trespassing: N Federal Blvd., 7:16 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject that needed to be trespassed; “All subjects were moved along and one of them, Joshua Headley, 33 yoa transient, was cited for Trespassing as he had been issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business on a prior occasion”

Trespassing: N Federal Blvd., 12:40 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject they wanted trespassed; “27 yoa male was issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business and given a courtesy ride to the warming huts south of town”

Fight: W Park Ave., 5:25 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight in progress; “Taylor Addison, 22 yoa from Riverton, Talia Shakespeare, 20 yoa from Riverton and Kendra Sittingeagle, 25 yoa from Riverton were all cited for Fighting in Public”

Assault: E Jackson Ave., 11:03 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject hit by a car; “46 yoa male who was bleeding from his nose and a cut above his eye had not been hit by a car but stated he had been assaulted by a male and female who he could not identify. A report was taken and the victim was transported by EMS”

Possession of Controlled Substance: Colter Drive, 2:43 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a parked vehicle with people moving inside; “Vehicle had run out of gas and was later towed from the scene as the occupants had been drinking. One of them, Lynette O’Neal, 43 yoa from Riverton, was cited for Possession of Marijuana”