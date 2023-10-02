County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – September 29/October 2, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Amboh, Justin, 29, Lander, Burglary, Trespassing, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RPD advised the subject had already been trespassed and was kicked out again

Melvin, John, 43, Riverton, Warrant, No Narrative Available

Lincoln, Adrianna, 39. Lander, LPD Warrant, No Narrative Available

Sims, Dana, 73, Lander, FCSO Warrant

Ridgley, Eugene, 62, Lander, Public Intoxication

Sunrhodes, Elliot, 38, Lander, Public Intoxication, Theft, Available Narrative: RPD advised the subject tried to steal a bottle of liquor by shoving it into his pants

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Vandalism: N 3rd Street, 7:40 AM, Available Narrative: Vehicle vandalized; under investigation

Vandalism: Washington Street, 8:36 AM, Available Narrative: Vehicle vandalized; under investigation

MIP/MUI: Baldwin Creek Road, 9:35 AM, Available Narrative: 15 year old juvenile cited for MIP

Controlled Substance Possession: Bishop Randall Drive, 10:36 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they walked in on subject smoking crack; 73 year old Lander resident Dana Sims cited for possession of a controlled substance; narrative did not confirm the type of controlled substance

Vandalism: N 4th Street, 7:40 AM, Available Narrative: tires slashed on vehicle; unknown suspect

Citation: Highway 789, 9:51 AM, Available Narrative: 38 year old Elliot Sunrhodes cited for DUS, no insurance, running red light

Vandalism: Washington Street, 9:25 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised their neighbor’s tire was slashed

Theft: Grand View Drive, 1:29 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised subject stole items from store and was then sitting in the parking lot; 34 year old Ethete man Robert Reed cited for theft and DUS

Property Destruction: Sweetwater Street, 2:49 AM, Available Narrative: 2 tires on patrol vehicle slashed; unknown suspect

Vandalism: Main Street, 7:45 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised the drive-up menu boxes had been vandalised and the trash bin had been moved, unknown suspect