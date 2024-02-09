County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office February 9, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

FCSO Arrests:

Evans, Sarah, 41, Riverton, DWUI, Fleeing/Attempting to Elude, No Interlock Device, DWUS, Required Signals, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject pulled into their driveway and was acting very suspicious

Warren-Williams, Deanna, DWUS, Open Container, Driving Road Ways Laned for Traffic, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Soda Springs Drive, Dubois, 10:02 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they got a call saying someone was listing their property for sale; FCSO determined an unknown individual contacted a local realtor and impersonated the owner of a property/attempted to list it for sale

Assault: Railroad Street, Lander, 3:10 PM, Available Narrative: FCSO reported a jail assault per detective request

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 47 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 27 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 3 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 0 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

14 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 2 Driving While Under The Influence, 5 other alcohol related charges, 4 felony charges, and 22 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 155 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 151 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 4 inmates are being housed out of the facility.