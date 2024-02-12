County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office February 12, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

FCSO Arrests:

Applegate, Chelsie, 31, Riverton, Interference with Peace Officer, Criminal Trespass, Available Narrative: none

Decola, Brandy, 52, Fort Washakie, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Sather, Marcus, 29, Fort Washakie, DWUI, DWUS, No Interlock Device, No Proof of Insurance, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Male (Name not given), 57, Riverton, Sexual Battery Warrant, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

PI Accident: Highway 28, 9:14 PM, Available Narrative: FCSO assisted WHP with a wrecked vehicle on its side

Fire Department Assist: Highway 789, Lander, 2:49 PM, Available Narrative: FCSO assisted with a truck fire; no individuals were reported to be in the vehicle

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 101 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 56 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 6 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 2 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

20 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 3 Driving While Under The Influence, 3 other alcohol related charges, 3 felony charges, and 32 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 151 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 147 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 4 inmates are being housed out of the facility.