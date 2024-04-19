County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office April 19, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

FCSO Arrests:

No Arrests

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Dead Body: Highway 26, Dubois, 8:23 AM, Available Narrative: “An Idaho man in his mid 70’s was found deceased inside of his travel trailer. There were no indications of foul play. The death is under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office”

Vandalism: Elder Lane, Riverton, 9:27 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone dug out an electric line in their backyard

Water Rescue: Brannon Boat Ramp, Shoshoni, 4:36 PM, Available Narrative: “A worland area man in his 80’s died while attempting to swim to his boat which had drifted away. The incident is under investigation by the Wyoming State Parks and The Fremont County Coroner’s Office;” click here for more details

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 42 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 29 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 4 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 0 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

2 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 0 Driving While Under The Influence, 1 other alcohol related charges, O felony charges, and 4 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 156 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 153 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 3 inmates are being housed out of the facility.