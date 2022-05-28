County 10 Kickoff Show: Lander Legends get the bats swinging

(Fremont County, WY) – Summer sports are underway for Fremont County with baseball dominating the headlines.

This latest episode of the County 10 Kickoff Show features the newest Legion baseball team, the Lander Legends. We talked about what it was like to get the program started and how their season is going so far.

Guests on the show include:

Paula Kihn – President of the Lander Legends Board

Brian Oland – Head coach of the Lander Legends

Paxton Hollingshead – Lander Legends Baseball Player

Cash Chance – Lander Legends Baseball Player

The County 10 Kickoff Show airs Friday's at 5:20 p.m. on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

